Thursday on the NewsHour, the president works to sell the climate aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act to voters a year after it was enacted. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips proposes a potential primary challenge to Biden as many Democrats remain skeptical about his re-election. Plus, we examine the current state of Egypt a decade after the massacre of over a thousand people protesting a coup.
