Amna Nawaz:

Well, one of the 20th century's most consequential leaders died in Moscow.

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, who sought to usher in an era of openness from behind the Iron Curtain. But just over six years later, the Soviet Union was no more, ending the defining conflict of the postwar era.

Christmas Day 1991, the hammer and sickle, the red banner of the disintegrating Soviet Union, is lowered for the less time over the Kremlin. The last general-secretary of the Soviet Communist Party, Mikhail Gorbachev, addressed his people.

Mikhail Gorbachev, Former President of the Soviet Union (through translator): In this situation, which follows the establishment of the commonwealth of independent states, I hereby cease to act as the president of the Soviet Union.