A look at the life of actor turned politician Glenda Jackson

Geoff Bennett:

British actor Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87. The two-time Oscar winner had a 23-year second act as a member of British Parliament.

She later returned to the stage, winning a Tony in 2018 for her role in "Three Tall Women."

Jeffrey Brown sat down with Jackson that year to talk about both of her remarkable careers.

As we mark her passing, here's a look back at that conversation.