Thursday on the NewsHour, we speak to the U.N.'s top humanitarian official as Ukraine steps up its counteroffensive against Russia amid increasing aerial bombardment. The Southern Baptist Convention votes to bar women from preaching and holding leadership positions, ejecting multiple member churches in the process. Plus, scientists issue increasingly dire warnings about warming oceans.
