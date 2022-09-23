A look at the literary legacy of Hilary Mantel

Judy Woodruff:

Hilary Mantel authored 17 books, but it was her trilogy of historical fiction based on the life of England's Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII that brought her worldwide fame and acclaim.

Mantel died yesterday at age 70 of a stroke at a hospital near her home in Exeter, England.

The "NewsHour"'s Jeffrey Brown sat down with Mantel in 2015. At the time, she had published the first two novels of the trilogy, "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies." The former was being adapted for both a PBS television series and for the Broadway stage.

Here's an excerpt of their conversation. It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.