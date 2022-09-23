September 23, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Kremlin orchestrates sham referenda to force occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia. Former President Trump embraces the unfounded theories of the extremely far-right QAnon community, raising concerns about political violence. Plus, David Brooks and Karen Tumulty weigh in on President Biden's speech at the United Nations and the tenuous state of Republican politics.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: