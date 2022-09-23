Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, the Kremlin orchestrates sham referenda to force occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia. Former President Trump embraces the unfounded theories of the extremely far-right QAnon community, raising concerns about political violence. Plus, David Brooks and Karen Tumulty weigh in on President Biden's speech at the United Nations and the tenuous state of Republican politics.
