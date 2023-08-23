A look at the plan to release Fukushima’s treated radioactive water into the sea

Geoff Bennett:

Japan is expected to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, and that may begin as soon as tomorrow.

The government and the utility operating Fukushima say it's safe to do so and that the release is being closely monitored. But nearby countries oppose the move and worry it won't be safe. That's also a real concern for Japanese fishermen.

Miles O'Brien recently traveled to Japan for a series of stories with exclusive access at Fukushima. He's back with this latest report.