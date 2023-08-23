Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Republican presidential candidates looking to unseat Donald Trump as the GOP frontrunner prepare to debate for the first time. The leader of the Russian mercenary group responsible for an attempted coup is believed dead following a plane crash. Plus, India becomes the latest nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon visiting previously untouched terrain.
