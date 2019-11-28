How Nixon, Clinton and Johnson dealt with the threat of impeachment

Amna Nawaz:

Impeachment is a rare event. And, as the nation has watched the last weeks of public hearings, we have naturally wondered how this time in history compares to the others.

To answer that question, I spoke with three historians last week. Each focused on a former president who had to deal with the threat of impeachment.

To tell us about Bill Clinton's impeachment, Peter Baker joins us. He is chief White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of "Impeachment: An American History." On Richard Nixon, Timothy Naftali joins us. He is a professor at New York University and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. And he also co-authored "Impeachment: An American History."

And for Andrew Johnson, Brenda Wineapple joins us. She is the author of "The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation."

Thank you, all of you, for being here.

And, Peter, I will start with you.

I want to go kind of backwards in time here. If you had to give sort of a 90-second history lesson on what the story of Bill Clinton's impeachment was about, how would do you that?