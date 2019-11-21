Leon Panetta and Bill McCollum on where the impeachment inquiry goes next

Bill McCollum:

Well, Secretary Panetta and I are old friends, but we have a different perspective on this particular matter.

I believe that the president has been trying for a long time to find out what happened with regard to Ukraine and the 19 — or the 2016 presidential election.

He was very concerned, as he should have been, with the corruption that was going on there, with the fact that there were people — clearly, evidence exists, although it wasn't brought forward in these hearings, because the Democrats denied Republicans — and Devin Nunes expressed what that was — the opportunity to bring forward witnesses that would have corroborated that.

The fact is that the oligarch who controls the primary interest in Burisma was corrupt. I think everybody understands that. And Hunter Biden, according to Devin Nunes — we don't know — I don't know any more than that — may have made as much as $3 million on a side deal that went into some organization he had.

We don't know the answers to that, but it's enough for me to believe — and I believe most Republicans think this way — that this whole process has been in search of an impeachment for quite a while, ever since the president got elected.

And in this case, they have landed on this particular instance, and suggested that the whole investigation that the president was seeking, which I do believe he was seeking, was to get dirt on Vice President Biden, when, in fact, I don't believe that was his primary motive.

At least it's certainly sufficiently in doubt that I don't think there's a chance in the world that anybody, objectively, would find bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors to convict this president and remove him from office. I just don't think this is at all that case.