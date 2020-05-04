#GivingTuesday

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit

A ‘May the Fourth’ musical tribute by John Williams and the Vienna Philharmonic

May the fourth has become an unofficial holiday for "Star Wars" fans. In observance of the date, we leave you with an excerpt from composer and conductor John Williams and the Vienna Philharmonic, playing "The Imperial March." It's a reminder of what we can look forward to when concerts and movies become available entertainment again.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    And before we go, May the 4th — did I say that right? — has become an unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans.

    So, we leave you tonight with an excerpt from composer and conductor John Williams and the Vienna Philharmonic playing "The Imperial March," as we all look forward to the day when we go to concerts and movies again.

    (MUSIC)

  • Judy Woodruff:

    On this May the 4th, John Williams and the Vienna Philharmonic.

