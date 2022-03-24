A new era of lawmakers driven from protests to the halls of power

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Geoff Bennett
Tess Conciatori
Tyriana Evans
This month marks the 57th anniversary of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The peaceful demonstration for voting rights that was met with police violence galvanized young civil rights leaders to run for office, including the late Rep. John Lewis. Geoff Bennett reports on the legacy of that generation and a new era of lawmakers who are following a similar path.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
