‘A great equalizer:’ What the sea taught Bill Pinkney about life and success

Mike Cerre:

After a successful career as a cosmetics executive, Bill Pinkney decided to sail around the world in 1990 while in his mid-50s as a legacy for his grandchildren and to teach inner city students back at his former elementary school how far they could go with a basic education and by making a commitment, like he named his boat donated by other sailors and businessmen. The lesson plans he created with Chicago educators eventually connected his voyage with nearly 30,000 students throughout the country. Now a member of the prestigious New York Yacht Club, he thinks sailing often gets a bad rap for being confused with yachting as an elitist recreation exclusive to those with more privileged backgrounds than his.