A new March on Washington from the eyes of Black families — including Jacob Blake’s

Jacob Blake Sr:

The day my son was shot was my 8-year-old grandson's birthday. So, two hours before he was shot, he was on the phone telling his pop-pop — that's me — oh, he had a list of what he wanted. And he was so excited.

I could hear his little feet. He was telling me what he was going to get and what he wanted his daddy to do. And then, two hours later, this.

Our father was here at the first march in D.C. He marched from Selma to Montgomery. He got whooped on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. So, sometimes, you get your whooping directly. And, sometimes, you get it other ways.

We had all planned to come here, and then this happened. So, I said, well, I cannot not be here.

I don't think we have come far at all, OK? We're — this is 2020, and we're still fighting to vote? It's 2020.