Public outcry in Kenosha over Jacob Blake shooting turns violent after dark

U.S. cities continue to struggle with policing, physical force and public outrage. In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency due to violence in Kenosha, where police shot Jacob Blake over the weekend. Blake, who is Black, is reported to be paralyzed below the waist. John Yang talks to investigative reporter Gina Barton of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for details and analysis.
Barrasso on an ‘inspirational’ RNC opening, pandemic aid politics
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.