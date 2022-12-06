Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

A newly elected Republican reflects on the GOP’s performance

Audio

House Republicans are stepping into power in part because of wins from candidates of color as well as in some hard-fought swing districts. Those who won now have a seat at the table over the future of their party. Michigan Rep.-elect John James will be the first Black Republican elected to Congress in the state. He joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss the performance of his party in the midterms.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch