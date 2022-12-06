A newly elected Republican reflects on the GOP’s performance

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
House Republicans are stepping into power in part because of wins from candidates of color as well as in some hard-fought swing districts. Those who won now have a seat at the table over the future of their party. Michigan Rep.-elect John James will be the first Black Republican elected to Congress in the state. He joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss the performance of his party in the midterms.
