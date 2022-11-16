Give to PBS NewsHour now
The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen beyond a fountain on the day the House of Representatives returns from its August rec...
By —

Associated Press

Republicans win control of the House with slim majority

Politics

Republicans have won control of the House of Representatives.

The Republican takeover of the House means that Biden’s agenda will encounter several roadblocks over the next two years as Republicans aim to put their own agenda into action.

Republicans are sure to start a slew of their own investigations into President Joe Biden, his administration and his family, according to Associated Press Chief Congressional Reporter Lisa Mascaro.

EXPLAINER: How the speaker of the House gets picked

“Their agenda is still being built and is in flux. But what Republicans have promised is that they want to end what they see coming out of Democratic control of Washington and of President Joe Biden’s White House,” Mascaro said.

Control of Congress could also affect various investigations into former President Donald Trump, including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R) California, is set to be the next Speaker of the House.

If McCarthy does become the next Speaker, he will face his own internal challenges.

“McCarthy, of course, has a long history with President Trump. He was one of his first supporters in Congress and of course, was at Trump’s side throughout his presidency. But the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship. And McCarthy will be working to keep Trump close as he also tries to chart his own way as leader of the Republicans in the House,” Mascaro said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

