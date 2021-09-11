A photographer’s view of 9/11 from across the river

Jennifer Brown:

I turned the TV on and saw that the first tower had been hit. And I called the desk and told them I was going to head down because the twin towers were part of our neighborhood here in Jersey City. You know, they're part of the skyline for us. That area of the city is kind of like an extension of our neighborhood. So I hopped in the car, drove around the corner. And from the time I had left my house till I got where I could visibly see the towers, the second plane had hit. I pulled over. I made some photographs from up on the hill. And, you know, still at this moment, I'm just thinking about getting as close as I can safely and making photographs.

So I drove down. And it was very calm down here. There weren't a lot of people. You know, one of the first photographs I took was of the office workers flooding out of these buildings. And just seeing the looks on their faces, the concern, the trauma of watching it unfold in real-time. One photograph that stands out in my mind is there was a gentleman you know, he had his young child in a stroller and he was just standing watching. And that was very profound to me. And my son at the time was three. And I remember thinking, this is going to change everything, you know, especially for the next generation of people, including that child and my son.