A sheriff and a former mayor on hearing protesters while maintaining peace

Christopher Swanson:

Well, first of all, you got to know your community. The mayor is spot on. I'm sure he knows Philly better than anybody.

But if you separate yourself, especially as a police executive, from the streets, and how you go, and you lose touch, you become tone-deaf to what the language is, that separation creates a divide.

And now it just so happens that divide is police against African-Americans that has set the tone. But that tone can be reversed. And we saw that here in Flint, Michigan. In eight minutes and 46 seconds, one individual who wore the same uniform and badge, but isn't who we are, he eroded and raced years of inroads that communities have built with their people, that law enforcement has tried so hard, that mayors in townships and cities across the nation have tried to build.

But those relationships were key. And I walked into that crowd. I'm going to tell you, being 27 years on the job, it wasn't just something that I thought of. I would like to say that I strategized. And it wasn't it.

I love my people. I love the people of the community. I have served them for my entire adult life. I felt comfortable, although not the best tactical decision, as I mentioned. But I knew that, if I laid down my weapons and I walked in, in a position of vulnerability, they would see this as an action, not just words.

Just like the mayor said, people are tired of words. They're tired of empty promises. And when they saw that, it changed their hearts.

And we haven't stopped there. Day two, we had demonstrations right on the front of our lawn. We took care of people. We served them. No issues. Today, we had more demonstrations. Served them, protected them. Three days, no arrests, no fires, no injuries.