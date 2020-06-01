Death of George Floyd drives protests across the U.S. — and beyond

Yamiche Alcindor:

This is the aftermath of a weekend filled with some of the largest demonstrations seen in a generation.

They erupted over the police killing of George Floyd. He was a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck. In more than 140 cities, across all 50 states, tens of thousands took to the streets.

Demonstrators from Boston to Los Angeles rallied against the disproportionate police killings of black people. The protests were largely peaceful. But with nightfall in some places, the tone changed, and cities burned.

Conflicts amongst the crowds surfaced. Footage on social media showed the moment demonstrators in Washington tackled a white man to the ground as he attempted to provoke police. In New York City, demonstrators came head to head with police. And looting disrupted parts of 5th Avenue.

There was similar trouble in Washington, Philadelphia and elsewhere. A number of cities imposed curfews. Nationwide, at least 23 states and the District of Columbia called out more than 17,000 National Guardsmen. But, in Minneapolis today, George Floyd's brother Terrence spoke to crowds, appealing for calm.