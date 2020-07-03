A tipping point for Washington, D.C., football team’s name

Kevin Blackistone:

You know, there was certainly the fan base that he has very much made himself a part of, a fan base which, by the way, has not liked his leadership for the team in terms of winning games on the field.

But maybe around this nickname is the one place where he felt that the fans would support him. And there has been support from fans. But it is not about the fans. This is about humanity. This is about treating other people as equals. This is about no longer denigrating the Native people of this land.

And that is what this movement is all about. And I think it is really interesting that the shift now has been made by the Black Lives Matter movement, right? Because this started out weeks ago as a protest against police lethality against black men in this country with George Floyd's death.

And then it became an attack on Confederate iconology in this country. And then it became an attack on Christopher Columbus and his true history. And we have seen the removal of those statues. And Christopher Columbus is the one who really is representative when it comes to Native American genocide in this country.

And that relates — that's the seed of racism in this country which relates all the way back to this nickname.