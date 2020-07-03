Major U.S. cities struggle to keep residents compliant as virus surges

Judy Woodruff:

On the eve of the Fourth of July weekend, with coronavirus cases surging in much of the country and, in response, many businesses and public spaces once again shutting down we want to assess where we are and what our prospects might be going forward.

To help us explore those questions and more, we turn to the top elected officials of two major metropolitan areas.

Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, is the head of the governing body of Harris County, Texas, which includes Houston. Mayor Carlos Gimenez is the Republican mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour." Thank you so much for joining us.

Judge Hidalgo, to you first.

Give us an update of where you stand right now in Harris County with COVID-19 and your attempts to get it under control.