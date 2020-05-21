A virologist answers viewer questions about coronavirus transmission

Angela Rasmussen:

That's an excellent question.

This has actually been studied for SARS-Coronavirus-2. And the virus can persist on cardboard for up to 24 hours. It can persist on plastic surfaces for up to three days, according to these experiments that were done under laboratory conditions.

However, it's really important to note that, in these studies, after that period of time, while there was still infectious virus detectable, there were 1,000 times less virus particles than there were at the beginning of the experiment.

And the good news about groceries and packages in general is that, if you wash your hands after you're handling these packages, the risk becomes even lower, to the point where it's probably minimal.

As far as eating the virus and becoming infected with it by consuming food, we don't really have any information about that. But when you are eating, you're generally swallowing things.

And those things go into your stomach, which is a very high — highly acidic environment. Most enveloped viruses, like coronaviruses, cannot survive and remain stable in that environment.

Personally, I don't worry about contracting the virus from the food that I eat and the groceries that I prepare for meals for my family.