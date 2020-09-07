A voting update from a politically divided Ohio family

Fred Harris:

I'm sitting next to my dear grandson Darius Harris.

I grew up in the '50s and '60s. We fought the civil rights movement, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Deep South. When I was a little boy, 8, 9, 10 years old, when we would go downtown, and my mother wanted to use the bathroom, she had to go downstairs in the courthouse in a dungeon in the basement.

And I couldn't understand, why? Why can't my mother use the bathroom? See, these are the kinds of things that made me angry. And when I did go into the military and I had time to spend in Mississippi and Alabama and Georgia, I seen a different type of racism. And that racism was right in your face.

I seen people get beat. I seen them get dogs sicced on him. And I said, why? I was angry, I was embarrassed, I was hurt. And I still carry that hurt with me today, because I will never forget it.