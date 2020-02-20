What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A year after the rise of Juan Guaido, Venezuelans are still waiting for change

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

By —

Frank Carlson

Audio

Venezuela is in political, economic and humanitarian crisis. With its massive oil reserves, it used to be among the world’s wealthiest countries, but its economy has since collapsed. For residents opposed to the socialist regime of President Nicolas Maduro, the 2019 rise of opposition leader Juan Guaido offered a moment of hope that has yet to deliver. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs reports.

Listen to this Segment

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

Marcia Biggs is a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, specializing in coverage of the Middle East, where she has over a decade of experience. Recent highlights include a four-part series “Inside Yemen,” as well as in-depth reports on the battle against ISIS in Iraq and the human rights violations taking place against those fleeing Mosul. For her coverage for PBS of Iraq, Biggs has received a Gracie Allen Award, a First Place National Headliner Award, and a New York Festivals World Medal. Most recently, she was named the 2018 Marie Colvin Foreign Correspondent of the Year by the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Before her work with the NewsHour, Biggs reported for Al Jazeera English, Fox News Channel, CNN, and ABC News. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she received her Masters degree in Middle Eastern Studies from the American University of Beirut and currently resides in New York City.

By —

Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been producing video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 19 U.S. judge sides with migrants in case against Border Patrol

  2. Watch Feb 19 A risky expedition to study the ‘doomsday glacier’

  3. Read Mar 24 Do you live in a bubble? A quiz

  4. Watch Mar 29 There was no wave of compassion when addicts were hooked on crack

  5. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

The Latest