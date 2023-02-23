Abortion pills become latest battleground over reproductive rights

With abortion banned or severely restricted in 18 U.S. States, abortion pills have become the new battleground for the anti-abortion movement. In a story co-produced with the PBS NewsHour, Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Varney reports on a new lawsuit brought by a conservative Christian group that could end access to the medication nationwide.

