Abortion pills become latest battleground over reproductive rights

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Leave your feedback
With abortion banned or severely restricted in 18 U.S. States, abortion pills have become the new battleground for the anti-abortion movement. In a story co-produced with the PBS NewsHour, Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Varney reports on a new lawsuit brought by a conservative Christian group that could end access to the medication nationwide.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more