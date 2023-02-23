February 23, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, an overheated wheel bearing and a warning that came too late, government investigators explore possible causes of the train derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in Ohio. Ukraine's fight against Russia forges new levels of unity and resolve as the war approaches the one-year mark. Plus, abortion pills become the latest battleground over reproductive rights.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch