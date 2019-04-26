ACLU calls six-month deadline for identifying separated families ‘absolutely critical’

Lee Gelernt:

This is absolutely critical, this ruling.

The administration was asking for two years just to identify the families that it had separated. I mean, we already know that they separated 3,000. That's been reported. Now there are potentially thousands more.

These thousands more were separated 10 months ago, at least 10 months ago, maybe far longer. The administration wanted two years just to identify the children, not to actually reunify them, just to identify them.

Take a child who's 3 years old, now, separated when they were 2, another two years means that three of the five years of their life, they would have been separated from their parents. The judge put his foot down and said, I want this done in six months, and I'm hoping it can actually be done much quicker, and I want production to the ACLU on a rolling basis.

So we're hoping, within a few weeks, we start seeing lists of families, because, ultimately, we are going to be the ones who have to contact these families, track them down. It's going to be a very, very difficult task. It's going to enormously resource-intensive. It's going to be difficult.

It may take us beyond the — it may require us to be on the ground in Central America, but we're going to have to do it. I think this is the most important moment in the family separation case and the whole family separation issue since last summer, when we got the court's ruling.