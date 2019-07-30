Active duty Army colonel calls nominee for vice chairman’s job a liar

Rachel VanLandingham:

Well, neither of us have actually seen or read the investigation. We have only seen what has been released in the media and has been articulated by our representatives, the senators of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

But investigations are contextual. So it would only be rushed if there had been quite a bit of evidence to uncover. And it doesn't seem to be the case in this situation.

There was — in fact, what this case and what the situation tells me is that no one is above the law, that even a four-star general in the United States Air Force, when serious, credible allegations of sexual assault or lodged against him or her, is going to be investigated, and is going to be investigated quite thoroughly.

The Air Force — there's, in fact, been two investigations, as well there should be, both the Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigation, and then, as we just heard on that clip, the Senate Armed Services Committee conducted their own investigation.

So it — so what I have been able to ascertain from the — from the news reports is that there were over 50 witnesses interviewed and thousands of pages of documents. So I'm not really quite sure what hasn't been done here.

I don't know what else can actually be done to corroborate an accusation in which there is just simply no other evidence to support it.