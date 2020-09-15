Activists welcome Breonna Taylor settlement — but what about criminal charges?

Amna Nawaz:

But Taylor's story remains at the center of a nationwide movement seeking racial justice, police reforms, and reminding people to say her name.

Now, the settlement may have taken six months, but this only relates to the Taylor family civil suit, and there's no admission of wrongdoing by the city of Louisville in today's deal.

All eyes are now on the Kentucky attorney general to see if criminal charges against the officers will be filed.

Joining me now to discuss this is Hannah Drake. She's an author and an activist in Louisville. She's been leading the calls for justice in Breonna Taylor's name.

And welcome back to the "NewsHour," Hannah. Thanks for being with us.

Before we dig into some of these details, I just want to get your reaction to today's news. It's been a long time coming. I just wonder, when you heard today's news, very briefly, what did you think?