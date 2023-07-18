Actors’ union president Fran Drescher discusses ongoing strike and future of Hollywood

Geoff Bennett:

For the first time in 63 years, actors and writers are striking at the same time, bringing Hollywood movie and TV production to a halt.

The Writers Guild has been on strike since may, and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing TV and film actors, joined them last week after negotiations with studios broke off.

Two of the key issues at the center of these strikes, how streaming and artificial intelligence are upending the industry, affecting income and profits.

We should note, the "NewsHour" is in active negotiations with SAG-AFTRA to represent some of the editorial staff. Broadcast journalists are not covered by the same contract as the actors in SAG-AFTRA currently on strike.

Let's turn now to Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, who joins us now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."