Tuesday on the NewsHour, Donald Trump is told he's the focus of a special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, compounding his legal troubles. The slow pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia prompts questions about military strategy. Plus, despite owning rights to much of the Colorado River, Indigenous tribes are largely cut off from accessing its water.
