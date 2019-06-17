Actress Maddie Corman on being ‘brave’ after a family ordeal

Maddie Corman:

So instead of all the people saying, "I feel so sorry for you," she said, "I feel sorry with you."

And at one point, I said, "How can I ever pay you back?" And she said, "You will just do it for someone else."

And I tell him, I will never, ever be OK with the things that you chose to look at.

What I do is tell stories. So this just seemed like an actual way to do service, to share something that I have been through that maybe will help someone else who feels so alone, because it's a very, very lonely feeling when your life suddenly takes a turn, and it's not what it was supposed to look like.