Why ‘deepfake’ videos are becoming more difficult to detect

Judy Woodruff:

There is growing alarm over the use of altered videos online, especially those known as deepfakes, which are highly realistic looking and inaccurate.

There are concerns about their growing sophistication and the risks they pose to national security.

It's the focus of a hearing tomorrow in the House Intelligence Committee.

Miles O'Brien has a look at how those videos, once the source of some fun, are being manipulated and how artificial intelligence scientists are trying to respond.

It's part of our weekly segment on the Leading Edge of science.