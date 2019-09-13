Admissions scandal highlights ‘disconnect’ between colleges’ message and action

Amna Nawaz:

This college admissions scandal, which includes Felicity Huffman and other wealthy parents, has essentially turned into a public indictment of some elite institutions.

But it's also spurred a larger conversation about admissions, access and inequality throughout our system of higher education.

Paul Tough's new book focuses on these very questions. It's called "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us."

And Paul Tough joins me now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, tell us, these high-profile cases like the one involving Felicity Huffman, in the larger world of college admissions, are these the exceptions or the rule?