News Wrap: Another tropical system hits the northern Bahamas

Judy Woodruff:

A new tropical weather system has hit the Northern Bahamas tonight. Forecasts call for up to four inches of rain and winds of 30 miles an hour, complicating relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Many are living in tents or under tarps in badly damaged homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama, where Dorian wiped out whole communities. The new system could grow into a tropical storm and hit Florida on Saturday.

Much of Southeastern South Dakota struggled today with widespread flooding after two days of downpours. Streets were submerged in several cities, after some got more than seven inches of rain. Parts of Madison were under three feet of water. The flooding also closed schools in at least 20 districts for a second day.

Actress Felicity Huffman now faces 14 days in federal prison in a college admissions scam. A federal judge in Boston sentenced her today, and added a fine of $30,000. The former "Desperate Housewives" star admitted paying to rig her daughter's SAT scores.

We will return to this story later in the program.

California's largest utility company agreed today to pay $11 billion to settle insurance claims from deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Pacific Gas and Electric said today that it has a tentative deal covering 85 percent of the claims in the Northern California fires. A federal bankruptcy court will have to approve the deal.

In France, commuter rail workers went on strike in droves across Paris today over pension reform proposals. Paris streets were clogged with traffic jams after 10 of 16 subway lines shut down at morning rush hour. Strikers condemned the pension changes and complained that they will have to work longer before retiring.