What we’re learning about the Texas elementary school massacre

Taylor Pettaway:

You know, it's really hard to to say. I mean, I think as we've seen on multiple occasions with mass school shootings and just mass shootings in general in our country, often that's, you know, the very quick response right after a shooting. And, I mean, here we still are. You know, I think a lot of schools and things have already started to do those measures where they've limited entrances and exits, where they've made people coming in get visitors badges, were there, you know, are metal detectors, things like that. Some counties in Texas are now arming their teachers. I mean, it gets to a point where how many more measures do you can you take? I mean, what else is there left for us to do to try to protect, you know, the citizens of our state and our of our country?