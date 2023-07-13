Affirmative action ruling prompts new push to end legacy admissions

The Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions has renewed the debate over legacy admissions. A Boston-based nonprofit filed a complaint alleging Harvard’s legacy and donor-based admissions favors white students, and the NAACP called on 1,600 public and private universities across the country to end legacy admissions. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Derrick Johnson.

