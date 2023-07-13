Affirmative action ruling prompts new push to end legacy admissions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions has renewed the debate over legacy admissions. A Boston-based nonprofit filed a complaint alleging Harvard’s legacy and donor-based admissions favors white students, and the NAACP called on 1,600 public and private universities across the country to end legacy admissions. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Derrick Johnson.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
