Colleges adapt admissions programs in wake of affirmative action ruling

Jeffrey Selingo:

Well, I think they're going to have to figure it out over the next year, especially given applications will start arriving this fall.

And one of the interesting things is that admissions is a very data-driven operation. And so they're constantly following how they're doing on their various — on their various priorities, so whether that's geography, whether that's race and ethnicity, whether that's men and women.

They're always looking at these priorities through the admissions season. That starts in November through the last acceptance or last denial that they send out in March. And they're not going to be able to track that. So they always knew, during the process, how well they were doing at enrolling Black students, or at least accepting Black students or accepting Hispanic students.

They're not going to be able to do that as much as they used to. So they're going to be kind of flying blind, in terms of their enrollment, until they know those enrollment numbers later in the season.