Afghan women, girls push for education in the face of Taliban resistance

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, this week marks 300 days since nearly a million girls across Afghanistan were banned from entering their schools.

Under pressure, the Taliban government announced in March that classes would resume, then reversed their decision, prompting women and girls to take to the streets in protest. This week, conflicting messages from Taliban officials about if or when those schools would reopen showed the government still has no plan for girls to return to the classroom.

Joining me now for more on this is Pashtana Durrani. She's the executive director of the nonprofit education group LEARN Afghanistan. She fled Afghanistan last year after the Taliban returned to power and is now a visiting fellow at Wellesley College's Centers for Women.

Pashtana, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Good to see you.

It's been 300 days since girls were banned from secondary schools there in Afghanistan. What does that mean for all of those girls? What has life been like?