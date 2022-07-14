Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. and Israel disagree on how to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons as the family of a slain Palestinian-American journalist urges President Biden to hold Israel accountable. Then, demand for monkeypox vaccines and criticism of the government's response grow louder. Plus, an innovative job training center in Pittsburgh gives training for disadvantaged youth.
