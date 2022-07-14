July 14, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. and Israel disagree on how to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons as the family of a slain Palestinian-American journalist urges President Biden to hold Israel accountable. Then, demand for monkeypox vaccines and criticism of the government's response grow louder. Plus, an innovative job training center in Pittsburgh gives training for disadvantaged youth.

