Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation. Where is international aid?

Nick Schifrin:

Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation. Every single Afghan province is considered food-insecure or even in crisis; 23 million Afghans need food assistance; 8.7 million are nearing famine.

One million children face severe, acute malnutrition, and could starve and die this winter, far more than died in 20 years of war. Schools have no money to pay teachers because the banking system is inoperable. And the health care system is near collapse because international assistance that was the source of funding has been frozen.

To talk about U.S. policy, I'm joined by Tom West, recently named the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, in his first broadcast interview in this role.

Tom West, welcome to the "NewsHour."

The U.S. is providing hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid, but it's frozen all other assistance and kept in place preexisting sanctions on the Taliban that have become basically de facto sanctions on the Afghan government.

Why?