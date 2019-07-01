After 1st debates, how 2020 Democrats positioned themselves on the campaign trail

Yamiche Alcindor:

Harris' campaign has announced that, in the 24 hours following Thursday's debate, it raised an eye-popping $2 million online.

It was there that she criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for his past opposition to busing students to desegregate public schools.

But since then, Harris has been the target of online racist attacks. They have questioned whether she is black enough, as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, to speak about issues facing African-Americans.

On Saturday, President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. retweeted and then deleted a tweet that said — quote — "Kamala Harris is not a black American. She's half-Indian and half-Jamaican."

A flurry of Harris' 2020 Democratic competitors quickly came to her defense. Biden wrote on Twitter: "The same forces of hatred rooted in the birtherism movement, which Donald Trump fueled against candidate and then President Barack Obama to question Obama's citizenship and race, are now being used against Harris."

And New Jersey Senator Cory Booker tweeted that Harris didn't have anything to prove. All that comes as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is dealing with tough issues of race and equality in his city. Last month in South Bend, a white police officer shot a black man.

Over the weekend, Buttigieg participated in a peace walk with city and faith leaders there.