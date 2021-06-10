After 40 years of AIDS, progress has been made but major problems remain

Judy Woodruff:

Four decades ago this past week, the first ever cases of the HIV/AIDS epidemic were publicly noted and hardly noticed.

The Centers for Disease Control published a weekly report then, noting that five gay men in Los Angeles were sick with an unusual pneumonia-like infection. Two had died. By the end of that year, the CDC counted 270 confirmed cases of — quote — "severe immune deficiency," the disease that later became known as AIDS, caused by the infection of HIV.

Cases exploded around the world. It's estimated that about 35 million people have died from AIDS in the years since.

William Brangham looks now at the progress made against this virus and the major problems that remain.