Thursday on the NewsHour, President Biden meets with the prime minister of the United Kingdom ahead of the G-7 summit and announces a plan to distribute vaccines globally, Texas increasingly positions itself at odds with the Biden administration on critical issues, and 40 years after the start of the AIDS epidemic we look at the impact of the virus and what the future holds.
Biden begins a week of diplomacy, pledges 500 million vaccine doses to poorer countries5 min
How fast can the U.S. deliver hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses globally?7 min
News Wrap: U.S. reservoir hits record low, Labor Department gives mixed economic outlook5 min
Texas increasingly at odds with the Biden administration on critical issues4 min
After 40 years of AIDS, progress has been made but major problems remain11 min
‘In the Heights’ uplifts a Latino community and helps reframe Hollywood roles7 min
Student activists help divert millions in funding away from law enforcement in schools6 min
