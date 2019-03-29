After another failed vote, what’s next for Brexit?

Robin Niblett:

Look, none of them got through when they were voted on, on Wednesday this week. What — that was how we have always said a kind of exercise of throwing paint at the wall, see what's going to stick, what doesn't.

The most popular one, it seemed, in terms of the one that comes — came closest having a majority was for was called having a permanent customs union. That was tying a Brexit Britain, a Britain that has already left, into a permanent trading relationship, a customs union.

However, the one that got the most votes, even though it had quite a bit of opposition, was for what's called a confirmatory referendum. In other words, Labor members might accept Theresa May's deal, providing it is then put to a referendum, with an option for the British public to vote to remain if they don't want to Theresa May's deal.

That also came very close. So, Parliament is trying to find its way around to a solution that doesn't mean going back fully on the last referendum, doesn't mean giving up on Brexit, but is trying to tweak Theresa May's deal to something that looks a lot softer, or that could come up with a referendum.

Those, to me, seem to be the two options that are emerging as the strongest.