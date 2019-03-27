On Brexit, Parliament’s only consensus comes as rejection

Allie Renison:

Not necessarily.

Now, the numbers have been shrinking every time. That's not because the opposition parties have been any less opposed to the deal, but more because, the closer we get to an exit date, and potentially — particularly because Parliament keeps voting against no deal, I think there are a lot of parliamentarians in the Conservative Party who are worried about, if they continue to oppose the deal, they will lose Brexit altogether.

Now, the one big question mark after all that is the party that actually props up the Conservative Party in government, which is one of the main — Unionist Party in Northern Ireland. And they don't like the deal because they think, effectively, it treats Northern Ireland differently. It keeps Northern Ireland tied under an insurance policy, if they can't sort the Irish border in the next phase, more closely aligned to the E.U. than the rest of the U.K. And they don't particularly like that.

And those numbers, because we have what's called a hung Parliament in the U.K., where it's a minority government supported by this other Unionist Party, means it's very, very difficult to actually call.

So — and the P.M., the prime minister, has said that she doesn't want to bring a deal back until she absolutely has the numbers. But it may be a case of better late than never, you have to try and get it through on Friday.

The only other, I think, concern about that is, the speaker of the House has said that you can't actually vote on something more than twice certainly that looks the exact same. So there is a question mark about the speaker's impartiality, whether he will actually block the deal from coming back a third time.