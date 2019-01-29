After contentious Brexit vote, May to return to EU in hopes of a better deal

Ryan Chilcote:

Well, listen, if you look to their — listen to their rhetoric, if you listen to the E.U.'s rhetoric, the prospects are very dim.

They have been very clear, even after this vote, in saying that there will be no change to the deal. She agreed to it. They agreed to it. It's done, as far as they're concerned.

And, remember, we're talking about 27 countries on the other side of the negotiating table. So it's difficult to see how that could change, but what she will be betting on is that, when she goes back, she will say, look, I finally showed you that I can get a majority in the Parliament for a deal. We can agree amongst ourselves on something, and that's the deal that we have already agreed with you, if you agree to change this one little thing, she will describe it as, and that's the Irish backstop.

But, again, they have said no change to that. She's just hoping that she's — that they're bluffing.