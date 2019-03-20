After devastating cyclone, Mozambique fears hunger, disease

Nick Schifrin:

Stranded for days above rising floodwaters, help finally arrives. But even those who've been rescued have lost everything.

It's been five days since a tropical cyclone tore through Mozambique's port city of Beira, before heading into Malawi and Zimbabwe. Hundreds are still trapped or missing. And as rains continue, these rescues grow more desperate. The storm cut off virtually all access to Eastern Mozambique, submerging whole villages in miles of floodwaters and washing out bridges and roads.

Survivors are airlifted to Beira, where aid is just starting to arrive. With limited supplies, aid workers attend to the critically injured, wrap rescued children in blankets, and hand out clean water.

The storm's affected more than 2.6 million people in this corner of Southern Africa. More than 400,000 people have been displaced in Mozambique alone, many forced to walk miles to higher ground; 125 miles inland, displaced mothers like Guida Antonio are running out of supplies in a makeshift shelter in Chimoio. Antonio has no food for herself, and needs to breast-feed her one-week-old baby.