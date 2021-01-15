After failed insurrection, an unprecedented show of force in the nation’s capital

The nation entered the weekend on edge about the coming presidential inauguration. Investigators are still delving unto the trauma that shook Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, as authorities brace for what's yet to come. Nick Schifrin reports.
